Peach tree Golf & Country Club will be expanding into Yuba City with the purchase of the City Cafe and Bistro on Plumas Street.
“As the club looked forward five, ten, twenty years we could see how worthwhile it would be to expand our relevance to the Yuba City side of the river and be closer to where most of our members live,” said Jeff Munsey, general manager at Peach tree Golf & Country Club.
Operations at the cafe will be taken over and run under the direction of the club under the new name “City Club by Peach tree.”
Munser said the plan is to turn the Yuba City location into a members-only fine dining restaurant that will also have lunch and brunch options. A variety of events – including cooking classes and the club’s wine society – will also be held at the new facility for members that would like to do something other than golf, according to Munsey, with the hopes of attracting a younger, more lifestyle-oriented crowd.
Munsey said they also plan to partner with local businesses to source local food, wine and desserts while keeping the classics that made City Cafe such a success.
“We want to focus on telling grand culinary stories with innovative food and specialty drinks, and create a unique dining experience” said Munsey.
James Burner, owner of the City Cafe, said when he was approached with the idea of partnering with the club he was not interested, but was open to the idea of selling.
“My wife and I are planning to move to Sacramento in about a year so selling the restaurant was already on the forefront of our minds,” said Burner.
Burner said pandemic-related restrictions and guidelines have made it difficult to run a restaurant and selling the eatery at this time really “took off the weight of COVID” for him and his family.
Munsey said they went into talks with a shared common goal – to have the establishment be a continued source of excellence within the community.
“We want to keep it the pinnacle of culinary excellence in the Yuba-Sutter community,” said Munsey.
According to Munsey, Peach tree will keep all of the staff from the cafe on board, including Executive Chef Daniel Granados and the rest of the kitchen staff.
A soft opening is in the works for on or around Dec. 10, said Munsey.
Munsey said they plan to ease into opening the new locations but anticipate being able to extend membership to an additional 100–150 people on top of the 500 current members.
Membership is currently waitlisted, said Munsey, and applications will be reviewed early next year.
“While the club is for members only, membership is approachable and affordable,” said Munsey.
For more information, call Courtney Finstad, Peach tree Membership Services manager, at 743-1897 extension 13.