The Monster Outbreak Tour will kick off its nationwide electronic dance music concert series right here in Marysville, as Peach Tree Golf and Country Club gears up to host the two-day drive-in style event.
Jeff Munsey, general manager at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, said as things are slowly reopening and getting back to normal, they have been approached several times about hosting concert-style events after the success of the modified drive-in concert held at the facility in October.
“There were a lot of people within the industry that helped us with the set up and they were like ‘wow, this is an amazing way to utilize the driving range,’” said Munsey.
According to Munsey, Peach Tree only plans to take on a few concerts as they are not focused on becoming a concert venue.
“The organizers also have excellent COVID safety practices so we felt comfortable with hosting this event,” said Munsey.
Munsey said Peach Tree has also worked extensively with the county and local sheriff’s department to implement the best COVID-19 practices during the event.
The two-day concert series will be held at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club – 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville – on April 16-17.
That Friday, Subtronics will host “Bass in your face” night, with Calcium, Level Up and Guppi.
On Saturday, Subtronics will again headline the “Wook’d on Tronics” night, with Dirt Monkey, Level Up and Guppi.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
When purchasing tickets, attendees must purchase a ticket for each day as well as a vehicle pass for entry.
Tickets cost $34.99 per person, with vehicle passes ranging from $50-$150.
POD passes can also be purchased for $400, which includes admission for six individuals, parking and a VIP POD viewing spot in front of the stage.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3d5wO69. For more information, visit https://outbreakpresents.com.