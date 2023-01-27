Officials with First 5 Yuba County recently announced that area health center Peach Tree Health will be 100% smoke free as of Feb. 1.
Peach Tree Health is a federally qualified health center in Northern California that serves residents at nine different sites in Yuba, Sutter, Butte and Sacramento counties, officials said.
First 5 Yuba County said counties in Northern California are “disproportionately affected by the tobacco industry.” An estimated 40,000 Californians die each year from tobacco-related diseases, according to a California Tobacco Facts and Figures Report.
“Marginalized rural residents, low-income populations, and ethnic minority groups use tobacco at higher rates, experience greater secondhand smoke exposure, and have higher rates of smoking-related disease,” officials said. “In addition, a new generation of youth tobacco users are becoming addicted to nicotine found in standard vaping devices, which often contain a higher nicotine content for a lower price than cigarettes.”
“Peach Tree Health views tobacco use and dependence as a chronic condition that requires long-term intervention and support. The root cause of many serious health consequences can be traced back to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke,” Greg Stone, CEO of Peach Tree Health, said in a statement. “We are committed to creating a healing workplace and healthcare environment, free from harmful smoke and open to supporting everyone hoping to quit. First 5 Yuba County continues to be a wonderfully collaborative and effective partner in advocating for the health and wellness of our community. Not only is First 5 Yuba helping Peach Tree create smoke-free campuses, we also collaborate on clinical cessation tools, patient education materials, Quitlines, and other supportive resources. Together we have implemented a comprehensive smoking cessation program that I am sure will produce healthy dividends for years to come.”
First 5 Yuba County will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Feb. 8 at Peach Tree Linda, located at 5730 Packard Ave. in Marysville, to “recognize and honor Peach Tree’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of their staff, patients, and visitors by creating environments free from second- and third-hand smoke,” officials said.
For free help to quit smoking, vaping, chewing, or using any tobacco or nicotine product, visit KickItCA.org, call 1-800-300-8086 or text “Quit Now” to 66819.