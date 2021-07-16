Downtown Marysville was packed with all things peach Friday evening for the first day of the 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival.
From peachy jalapeno poppers to peach-flavored donuts, hot dogs with peach relish and peach kettle corn, the local commodity was the inspiration for a wide assortment of tasty treats at this year’s festival.
Grace Mallen was handing out freshly-made Sodaro Orchards parfaits, complete with a full peach sliced up and served with caramel drizzle, cool whip and a piece of peach cobbler.
Mallen said the peach cobbler was her favorite peachy treat.
“I love the cobbler all on its own,” said Mallen. “It’s my favorite.”
Mallen said this was the second time she has attended the long-standing Marysville tradition and she is glad to have the event back this year.
“It is a great way for the community to get out together, especially after COVID,” said Mallen.
In addition to the wide variety of tasty peach treats, there were also several vendors in attendance selling a wide selection of goods and several others were offering information and resources about local organizations including Field Haven Feline Center, SAYLove, Adventist Health/Rideout, the Linda Fireman’s Association and the Marysville Fire Department.
Day two of the 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will be held on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth streets today (Saturday) from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and admission is free.
Music will be played on two stages throughout the day by Matrix, Slaughter House and Thorkat before Guilty Again takes the stage to end the festivities.
“Peachy games,” including hula hoop, corn hole, water balloon toss, a peach pit competition and more, will begin today at 11 a.m. and the peach pie eating competition will begin at 1 p.m. All games are sponsored by and will be located at the Results Radio booth near the Park Stage at Third and D streets. Interested participants can register prior to the competition and prizes will be awarded by Results Radio, according to festival organizers.
Free parking is available on city streets around the event and designated handicap parking will be located on the northern side of Freedom Home Health Hospice’s private lot at Fourth and D streets and requires a placard to enter. Paid parking will also be available at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot at the south end of D Street.
For more information, call 763-5402, email msvlpeachfest@gmail.com or visit marysvillepeachfest.com or the Marysville Peach Festival Facebook page.