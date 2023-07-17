Peach3.jpg

Sara Baggett, of Sodaro Orchards, sells peaches during day two of the 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival on Saturday morning in downtown Marysville. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Like many events in downtown Marysville, the Marysville Peach Festival is one that attracts visitors from all over the globe.

Kary Hauck, Peach Festival coordinator, said the two-day event has attracted visitors from as far as London, England, as well as visitors from various states. 

