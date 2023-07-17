Like many events in downtown Marysville, the Marysville Peach Festival is one that attracts visitors from all over the globe.
Kary Hauck, Peach Festival coordinator, said the two-day event has attracted visitors from as far as London, England, as well as visitors from various states.
This year, the state of Texas had a representative who joined in on the peachy fun as one of the festival’s 140 vendors. Hauck said the booth’s owner flew in directly from the Lone Star state to sell sweet potato pies.
Hauck said the vendor is an annual visitor to the Marysville Peach Festival and one of the highlights of the weekend each summer.
“(The sweet potato pie) is one of the best things I have tried,” Hauck said. “It’s a miniature pie and it’s amazing.”
The sweet potato pie booth helped make up the food vendor schedule that spanned three separate intersections on D Street this year, Hauck said – 3rd, 4th and 5th streets each had food courts filled with peach-flavored treats.
“This has really grown into a foodie festival,” she said. “Most people look forward to the food.”
Since Hauck became coordinator of the Marysville staple, she has worked hard to reinvent it with fresh ideas borrowed from other festivals.
In addition to the traditional produce that people crave each summer, Hauck has helped bring in new vendors, fresh musical acts and tons of delicious treats for Yuba-Sutter and the world to savor.
The Marysville Peach Festival began in 1999 after peach farmers John and Jody Sodaro pitched the city with the idea of a summertime festival. Hauck, who was a part of the inaugural festival, said it has grown immensely in over two decades thanks to the creativity of the city and its staff.
Many people return to the festival year after year for the outdoor experience and ability to catch up with friends and family. Tony Bazzano, of Yuba City, brought his daughter, Abby Bazzano into Marysville for the day to enjoy a summertime experience filled with some of his favorite produce and dessert items.
One of the first stops the Bazzanos made once crossing into Marysville was the ice cream booth to guzzle down peachy ice cream treats.
“It’s nice to gather about and see everybody,” Bazzano said.