Dust off those bikes and get the streamers and ribbons ready, the annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return to downtown Yuba City on Sunday.
Brad McIntire, community services director for Yuba City, said this beloved tradition, which has been held for more than 20 years, aims to give local children the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day while teaching them about the history behind the holiday.
“There is an educational component to it,” said McIntire.
Children ages 0-12 are encouraged to decorate their bikes, wagons, scooters and themselves and join in the procession that will make its way to the Town Center Fountain.
Motorized vehicles are not permitted and all participants are required to wear a helmet.
According to McIntire, the parade will start at the corner of Center Street and Plumas Street in Yuba City at 9 a.m. but he recommends participants get there about 8:30 a.m. to get into formation.
The parade will be led by two Yuba City Police Department officers on motorcycles, followed by a Yuba City Fire Department engine.
Members of the Yuba City Council will also walk in the parade, said McIntire.
A typical year usually includes participation from 120 to 150 children and parents, but since the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic organizers anticipate those numbers may be bigger this year.
When the procession reaches the Town Center Fountain, the Yuba Sutter Symphony will present a free Fourth of July inspired concert, featuring patriotic marches, current patriotic songs like “God Bless the USA,” “God Bless America” and, of course, “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Yuba City Fire Department will also be barbecuing and handing out hot dogs and bottled water free of charge, said McIntire.
The parade has been a coordinated effort between the Yuba City Parks and Recreation Department and the Yuba City Fire Department for a number of years, said McIntire, in addition to assistance from Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jessica Peters and the Youth Commission this year.
For more information, call 822-4650.