Fire department personnel extricated a male pedestrian that was trapped under a vehicle that hit him on Tuesday afternoon, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol public information officer Brian Danielson.
The collision took place in the area of Highway 99 and Lincoln Road. The pedestrian was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with possible major injuries. Danielson said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with CHP. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor, Danielson said.
The names of the people involved were not released as of late Tuesday.