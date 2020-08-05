A Marysville woman turned herself in at the Yuba City Police Department Wednesday after initially fleeing the scene of an accident where she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian.
At around 12:40 a.m. the Ford Edge Kassidy Dunn, 20, was driving east on Garden Highway struck a pedestrian who was walking on South Percy Avenue, crossing through the intersection.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver reportedly fled the scene, but Dunn turned herself in around 4:30 a.m, according to a news release.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family.
Dunn was booked into Sutter County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.
As of late Wednesday, Dunn was no longer in custody.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses of the collision are encouraged to call 822-4795.