An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed amid heavy fog Friday night by vehicles in Wheatland, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.
The unidentified man, 45, was walking in the northbound number two lane of Forty Mile Road near Rosser Road at around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a Toyota T100 driven by Deann Middleton, 66, of Rio Oso, CHP said. That collision caused major injuries to the pedestrian.
As a result of the incident, Sheri Vigh, 55, of Marysville, slowed to a stop to act as a shield for oncoming traffic to check on the condition of the man who was struck.
As Middleton was coming to a stop, a Chevrolet S10 driven by Randall Fox, 66, of Elverta, hit the Toyota Highlander driven by Vigh which caused her vehicle to push forward and strike the pedestrian, the release said.
The pedestrian was found dead when emergency personnel arrived.
Alcohol or drugs are not considered a factor in the incident, according to CHP. Identification of the pedestrian is pending on results from the Yuba County coroner. Those who could help identify the pedestrian are asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.