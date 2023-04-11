CHP

The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a 59-year-old woman from Antioch was killed late Monday night after being hit by a car on State Route 99 in Sutter County.

According to an accident report from the CHP, a 20-year-old man from Sacramento was driving a 2007 Infiniti at about 80 mph northbound on SR-99 just south of State Route 70 at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

