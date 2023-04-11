The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a 59-year-old woman from Antioch was killed late Monday night after being hit by a car on State Route 99 in Sutter County.
According to an accident report from the CHP, a 20-year-old man from Sacramento was driving a 2007 Infiniti at about 80 mph northbound on SR-99 just south of State Route 70 at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday.
As the man was driving, the 59-year-old Antioch woman was on the right shoulder of SR-99, just south of the SR-70 overcrossing, the report stated. According to the CHP, the woman “ran directly in front of his vehicle from the east roadway shoulder” toward the center median.
The report stated that the man was unable to avoid crashing into the woman and the impact of the vehicle caused fatal injuries.
The collision is still under investigation and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Yuba-Sutter area CHP at 530-645-6200.