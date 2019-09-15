Summer vacation is over for most people and to help locals get back into the swing of their commutes, the Yuba City Police Department is observing “Pedestrian Safety Month.”
“It’s always in September because that’s when school is back in session,” said Sgt. Kim Slade. “People are getting back into their routines and we want to remind travelers to be safe.”
According to a recent press release from the Yuba City police, there have been nine injured in pedestrian/car mishaps (zero pedestrian fatalities) so far this year in Yuba City.
Slade said to keep the roads safe, the police department will pay closer attention to pedestrians and drivers who violate traffic laws and increase the risk of accidents. Violations include failure to stop or yield, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and jay-walking.
Slade said both pedestrians and drivers play an equal role in being safe on the roads but more times than not pedestrian accidents happen because designated crosswalks aren’t used and pedestrians assume drivers will automatically stop if they walk into an intersection. He also said that distracted driving is at an all time high and even pedestrians are crossing the streets while looking at their cell phones.
“I always tell my kids to never just rely on the walk sign at traffic lights,” said Jenna Grace, the crossing guard at Bridge Street Elementary School in Yuba City. “When people are in a hurry they just don’t care. Especially in the mornings.”
Grace said reckless driving has gotten bad at her intersection and she sees way too many accidents because people aren’t paying attention.
“People need to revisit the part in their driver’s handbook that says if someone enters a crosswalk, drivers aren’t supposed to cross it no matter what,” Grace said. “There was a little girl who was hit earlier today over on Franklin. It breaks my heart. I want to wear a shirt out here that says to drive as if it were your own kids crossing the street.”
Grace said every day there are close calls and her heart drops each time a driver slams on their brakes or speeds through the intersection.
“I like when the police are parked here because then it’s like a different street. Just their presence alone causes people to drive better and be on their best behavior,” Grace said. “I hope they come out more often.”