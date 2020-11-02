A 31-year-old woman walking along Township Road on Sunday morning was struck and killed by a motorist, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
The fatal collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 1 on South Township Road south of Lincoln Road. Lauren Burdine Lewis, of Yuba City, was reportedly walking north in the southbound lane of South Township Road when she was struck by a Ford F-150 traveling south.
The driver, Rafael Carrillo-Herrera, 66, of Yuba City, was unable to avoid hitting the woman, who was struck with the right front portion of the truck and thrown to the dirt shoulder, according to a press release.
Lewis was pronounced dead shortly after. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision and no arrest was made. Carrillo-Herrera did not suffer any injuries in the fatal collision.