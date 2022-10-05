A pedestrian was killed while walking on State Route 45 outside of Colusa on Sept. 29.
According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian – identified only as a 66-year-old female from Colusa – was walking southbound near Colusa Casino Resort on the east shoulder of State Route 45 at approximately 8:11 p.m.
Officials said the pedestrian then began walking westbound, stepping into the southbound lane of the roadway. At this time, Adres Melchor, 55, of Colusa, was traveling southbound on State Route 45.
Due to the pedestrian’s location on the roadway, Melchor collided with her. According to officials, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
Melchor fled the scene after the collision, said officials, but was later located and arrested at his residence. Melchor was charged with a hit and run resulting in injury or death.
At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident, according to CHP officials.
The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.