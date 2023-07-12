Live Oak’s Penny Candy Store just recently celebrated its 20 year anniversary under the ownership of Palmira Nava.
Nava, at the advice of her husband, purchased the business on July 1, 2003 as a way to re-enter the workforce after having raised two sons.
“I knew once my boys started college, I would need to get a job,” said Nava. “My sister in-law used to have a flower shop next door, and she said, ‘Hey, they’re selling the candy store,’ … I used to work in a fabric store and thought it couldn’t be much different than that, just candy instead of fabric.”
This brightly colored shop is full of vintage charm and is one of the few remaining businesses to still sell penny candy. Two-cent penny candy to be exact, and Nava mixes her $5 and $10 variety bags in the original orange cement mixer that came with the building.
“We fill it with all our two-cent candies, the Frooties and the Albert’s Chews together, and that’s how we make our different piece bags,” explained Nava.
But candy isn’t the only thing that Nava specializes in, the shop is also full of vintage inspired toys, trinkets and a large selection of gifting items such as windchimes and collectable decor. Hawaiian snow is by far one of Penny Candy’s biggest attractions with guests pouring in to cool down with either a cone or cup and over 38 flavors to choose from.
“I enjoy the families and the people that come in here, the kids are always happy and excited because they’re getting candy,” laughed Nava. “When people see me out of my store here in town I get a lot of gasps and ‘Oh, it’s the candy lady!’”
While Nava has enjoyed her time as the city’s “candy lady,” she recently announced that she is ready to sell the business. This was something she tried to do previously with her husband before the pandemic, and now seemed like the next best opportunity, Nava said.
“We were going to travel, my husband and I together, and that’s why we were going to sell before, but then that construction started down the highway… and then Covid hit,” said Nava.
Nava was able to obtain some grants to save her business during this time however her husband ended up contracting COVID-19 and passed away in the fall of 2021.
Despite these hardships, and the overall rise in the cost of living, Nava said her business has been thriving maybe more now than ever. She is simply ready to travel and spend time with her relatives.
“I’m looking forward to the next thing in my life,” added Nava, hopefully.
The next person to acquire the business will be stepping into a role with nearly 40 sweet years of history in the making. Nava may be celebrating her own 20 years as Penny Candy’s longest standing owner, but her era overlaps with that of Anita and Victor Lopez and Iwana McDevitt who spent a combined total of 18 years running the business.
“The McDevitt’s made it what it is, but I believe another family owned it prior to that,” said Nava. “It used to be at the train depot and later got moved here, there’s people that come here who still remember it from the 1970’s.”
Those interested in visiting the store can do so during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, except for holidays. The Penny Candy Store is located at 10221 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak. For more information visit pennycandy.com or call 530-695-1927.