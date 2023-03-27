Yuba City Fire Department Public Information Director and Firefighter Jeremy Hollingshead said a city firefighter typically runs through about 200 hours of training to prepare for the numerous situations and calls that the department gets each day.
Hollingshead called the Yuba City Fire Department (YCFD) an all-risks, all-hazards department, and on Saturday the public was able to see first hand what the department deals with on a daily basis.
It’s called Fire Ops 101 Academy, and it’s done on a biennial basis, when 12 members of the community, usually civic leaders, are invited to watch and participate in multiple simulated stations of calls that the fire department gets each day.
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said Fire Ops 101 is an opportunity where the fire department “pulls back the curtain” on what the department does.
Alexander noted that the multiple-day academy is also an opportunity for the department to learn how it can better interact with the community it serves.
The academy began last week on Thursday with classroom instruction and was capped on Saturday when YCFD set up four stations where the community participated in a simulated vehicle extrication, a four-story rescue repel, a cardiac arrest and live fire burn at YCFD’s Station 4 house.
Hollingshead said the department runs these calls everyday, and on Saturday the public got a rare look at exactly what goes into an extrication, a building rescue, a live fire burn and a cardiac arrest.
“We are very excited to be able to show people what we do,” Hollingshead said.
An extrication involves the use of the jaws of life tool to help free an individual from a vehicle.
But before entering a vehicle, Hollingshead said windows need to be broken using a number of advanced tools, not to mention navigating any electrical issues, air bags and numerous other circumstances.
It’s a call that Hollingshead said the department typically gets once a month. For anyone involved in a vehicle accident that includes some type of extrication, Hollingshead noted that it is paramount to remain calm and call 911 with an exact location of the accident.
“Stay calm and wait for the big red truck to show up,” Hollingshead said.
Hollingshead said a description of the injury is also helpful for firefighters.
After the extrication came the simulated four-story rescue where Yuba-Sutter community members were helped up the 107-foot ladder where they would eventually be carefully rescued out of the window of the top story to simulate what happens in a structure fire rescue.
Exit strategies are key for any family involved in a structure fire, Hollingshead said.
Door control, which Hollingshead noted the department practices when training on structure fires, can save lives. It’s a practice that involves closing doors when entering and exiting a room, Hollingshead said.
“One door can completely keep the fire out of a room,” he said.
Hollingshead advised that families practice door control on a daily basis.
“In my opinion, the most important thing you can do at night (is) when you guys are going to bed the doors need to be closed,” Hollingshead said.
Hollingshead also said smoke alarms need to be up to date without any dead batteries. He also noted there is new technology available specifically designed at fire safety.
One example involves bars on windows.
Hollingshead said there are bars available that include a button on the inside that can be pressed to open up the bars automatically in the event a family needs to exit a window during a fire.
“Really, it's being aware of what a fire can do and having a plan with your family is most important,” he said. “That will save lives.”
The last station was a simulated cardiac arrest that featured a detailed explanation of what the fire department and ambulance do during the situation.
Hollingshead called the Fire Ops 101 Academy an exciting chance for the department to work with the people it serves.
“We enjoy the people that we work for and work with,” Hollingshead said.