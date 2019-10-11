Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported late Friday afternoon it had restored power to 74 percent of the customers affected statewide by the latest shutoff, according to a news release.
In Yuba County, 52 percent of the 8,000 residents who had their power shutoff had their power restored as of Friday afternoon. They hoped to have remaining customers turned back on by the end of the day today.
“We are not clear about the pace of work being done by PG&E in Yuba County,” Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said. “We’re hoping energy will return to most homes before the close of Friday, but we’re just not sure.”
As of Friday afternoon, 81 percent of the approximately 1,800 customers who had their power shut off in Colusa County had their power restored.
Lt. Russ Jones with the Emergency Support Services division of the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said that PG&E was informing government officials via conference call that full restoration could still take one to three more days.
PG&E did not inform Yuba County as to what areas specifically were restored. On Friday morning, Brown reached out to different communities to get feedback about who had their power restored and who had not.
Brown received reports that homes in Browns Valley along Marysville Road and Spring Valley Road had been restored. However, most of Browns Valley and upper Loma Rica were still without power. Brown said it seemed to be taking longer for power to be restored in remote areas of the county.
According to the release, PG&E inspection crews had found 23 instances of weather-related damage to power lines.
Denny Boyles with PG&E did know what specific areas the damage was found and whether they had affected the speed at which power would be restored in Yuba County.
While the power may not be back on for some on Saturday, the National Weather Service Sacramento does not expect any red flag warnings to be in place over the weekend or into next week, according to Karleisa Rogacheski with the NWS. The latest red flag warning ended at 10 a.m. on Friday and winds were expected to calm to 5-10 miles per hour with no wind gusts by Friday night.
Rogacheski, said the area would experience pleasant weather over the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. By this coming Thursday, temperatures are expected to cool down.