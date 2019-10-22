The city of Marysville will continue to deliberate the fate of a proposal to open up its two medical marijuana dispensaries to recreational cannabis at its next council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
One of the two dispensaries, Perfect Union, has been preparing for the proposed changeover for quite some time.
Caity Maple, vice president of governmental affairs and compliance at Perfect Union, voiced her opinion at the last council meeting on Oct. 10.
Maple said it will be good for the city of Marysville financially and will not increase crime.
“The reality is there is no factual basis for those statements,” said Maple, about the public’s concern about safety. “There are two armed security guards (all the time).”
Since Perfect Union opened as a medical facility in late January of this year, Maple said the business has dealt with mostly legitimate customers who have a variety of illnesses.
She said they don’t have anyone trying to shortcut the system or get in without a valid medical license.
“Regulated cannabis is a lot more expensive,” Maple said.
Maple said the proposed adoption of the city ordinance to allow commercial sales and delivery will help steer people toward regulated and more expensive cannabis products – and away from the “illicit” market.
“The question for jurisdictions is, either we ban it in the community or allow it,” Maple said. “One thing we want to do is help choose a regulated path where they’re able to get it instead of going to the illicit market.”
Perfect Union has three locations in Sacramento and since allowing the move of recreational cannabis in Sacramento in the beginning of last year, Mable estimated that sales increased by over 20 percent.
“That’s what we can see happening in Marysville,” Maple said. “See more people buying through the legal process.”
With current cannabis bans in Yuba County, Yuba City and Live Oak (the latter is considering forming an ad-hoc committee), there’s the potential for quite a large amount of traffic coming into Marysville.
Maple said if recreational pot is opened up, Marysville could “see a big uptick.”
Most of the council agrees that recreational cannabis sales and delivery is a good financial move. At the last meeting, Mayor Ricky Samayoa and Councilmen Bill Simmons and Bruce Buttacavoli all verbally supported the proposed amendment, while Vice Mayor Stephanie McKenzie said the council should seek alternative measures to boost revenue.
McKenzie cited research that marijuana is a dangerous gateway drug and will make it more readily available for individuals 12 to 25 years old under the new ordinance.
McKenzie said the risk involved should outweigh any potential tax incentive.
“Can’t quantify that with a dollar amount,” McKenzie said in a previous Appeal-Democrat story.
The council will meet again at its regularly-scheduled meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at city hall, 526 C St., Marysville.
Wild Seed Wellness dispensary was unavailable for comment by the time of publication.