Perfect Union, which has a cannabis dispensary location at 311 F St. in Marysville, named a new CEO for the company.
Denyelle Bruno, who was awarded 2020 CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal while with Tender Greens, was announced Tuesday as Perfect Union’s next CEO.
According to a news release, Bruno restructured Tender Greens, a farm-to-fork restaurant chain, to ready it for a broad national scale. She also was part of a seven-member team that created Apple’s retail experience and personally opened the first Apple store in Glendale in 2001. She has held leadership positions at Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Drybar.
Former CEO David Spradlin will continue to serve as president of Perfect Union.
“Our goal has always been to earn the trust of our medical and adult-use customers by bringing them quality products and investing in the communities we serve,” said Spradlin in the release. “This focus has led to tremendous growth and the need to bring in a truly experienced business builder. I am thrilled that Denyelle will join as CEO and my partner in building a world-class team and taking this company to new heights.”
In the last 18 months, Perfect Union has opened eight new California retail storefronts, built out a second cannabis cultivation project in Colfax and launched a charitable community fund tied to its in-house 530 Grower flower brand.
“Perfect Union is California’s largest wholly-owned cannabis company,” said Bruno. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the few cannabis companies in the nation that has already been able to scale $100 million in revenue run rate with 100% year-over-year growth and positive EBITDA. I look forward to taking this well-run business to the next level.”