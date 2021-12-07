Cannabis company Perfect Union announced recently that it will offer paid time off for some employees who want to volunteer within the community.
Through its Community Outreach Participation Hours program, the company is offering non-salaried employees the option to volunteer at a variety of company-sponsored events with compensation, up to four hours per month, a news release said.
“Our new policy empowers employees to give back to their neighbors by eliminating a common barrier to volunteering: being able to afford time off work,” said Perfect Union CEO Denyelle Bruno in the release. “Nearly all of the nonprofits we support have experienced more challenges since the pandemic started, so every bit of extra support will help keep our communities great places to live, work and play.”
Perfect Union, which has a recreational marijuana dispensary in Marysville, also recently launched a community fund which invests $1 from every 530 Grower pre-roll purchase toward a nonprofit that reflects the company’s values. The company also has donated more than $5,000 to the Last Prisoner Project, a movement dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform, the release said.
Interested nonprofits can access the Community Partnership Form at https://form.jotform.com/82566867209167 to connect with the company. For more information, visit Perfect-Union.com.