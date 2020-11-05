Marysville cannabis dispensary Perfect Union is working to donate $25,000 to Marysville Joint Unified School District to support its distance learning efforts, according to Perfect Union CEO David Spradlin.
The goal is for the district to get the money by the end of 2020. MJUSD cannot take a direct donation from Perfect Union because taking money from a cannabis dispensary could jeopardize the district’s access to federal funding.
“We are just now learning about this possible proposed donation and have not had communication with Perfect Union,” MJUSD Superintendent Gary Cena said in an email. “Any offered donation would be placed on the board agenda for consideration. We would need to have these discussions before we could speak to this possible proposed donation.”
Cena said all 9,975 students in the district have been able to participate in distance learning. The district currently has approximately 8,000 Chromebooks and iPads checked out to students.
“Connectivity is the biggest hurdle in the district for students accessing technology,” Cena said. “The greatest need would be providing hot spots for families.”
According to Cena, $25,000 could supply and sustain about 25 hot spots for families to get and maintain internet access for a year.
Spradlin said Perfect Union is working with local nonprofits that could take the money from the dispensary and make the donation to the district. There was discussion about buying the equipment and donating that to the school but instead Perfect Union settled on a monetary donation that the district would be able to spend where it felt there was need.
While some businesses have struggled due to the pandemic, Perfect Union and the dispensary industry in general have thrived. Spradlin said Perfect Union has performed 20 percent over plan and will make around $10 million by the end of 2020. He said 5 percent of that goes to Marysville as part of the cannabis tax.
“We’ve been embraced,” Spradlin said. “For us in our industry it’s hit or miss sometimes.”
Spradlin is confident that the money will get to the district this year and he is hoping to double the donation for next year, by which time Perfect Union will have a coalition of local nonprofits.
“We are going to continue to help,” Spradlin said.