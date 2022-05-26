Rise Up is an up and coming nonprofit performing arts organization with a mission to provide affordable arts education to youth throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
The organization was founded in 2018 by Julian Barkley-Brinson. Barkley-Brinson attended both Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and Yuba College before transferring to Chico State University and building a team of like minded, professional individuals.
Rise Up first partnered with the Yuba Sutter Arts Council to feature the “Applause KIDS!” production which showcased the talents of about 20 students. In 2019, Rise Up hosted its first junior musical of “The Little Mermaid,’’ followed by a summer arts camp at the Tri-Counties Community Center. For 2020, Rise Up was set to showcase a production of “Beauty and the Beast,” but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Rise Up is back with new funding and the expansion of both its programs and accessibility. Three summer camps will be available to local families, all of which provide free breakfast and lunch meals through a partnership with the Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba City Unified School District summer meal programs.
The Summer Arts Academy, Rise Up’s most popular camp, will be returning for its third year and is curated for kids ages 8 to 14. This two-week program will run from June 20 to July 1, Monday through Friday, at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville. Summer Arts Academy is a full-day camp with a drop-off window between 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and a pickup window from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In addition to quality training from experienced performing artists, the camp will offer other activities such as crafts, games, and even s’mores. To conclude the session, a free performance will be prepared for family and friends to showcase what the students have learned.
Registration for the camp is offered to Yuba-Sutter families at the cost of $200, and $100 per additional sibling. Partial scholarships are available in an easy to fill form which can be accessed online. Only 40 slots are available.
Next up is the new Rising Stars Camp which was made possible by a grant through the Sutter County Children and Families Commission. The idea for this camp was inspired by a collaboration with First 5 Children and Families Commission in 2020, which produced the group’s Dancing for Tiny Feet program for kids ages 4 to 6.
Rising Stars Camp has also been designed for children within that same age range who are interested in exploring the performing arts. Bridge Street Elementary School in Yuba City will be hosting this camp, Monday through Friday, from June 13 to June 17. Parents can choose between a morning session, 8 a.m. to noon, or an afternoon session, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each drop-off and pick-up time will include a half hour grace period, 30 minutes before the start of each session and 30 minutes after.
Similar to the Summer Arts Academy, Rising Stars Camp will offer plenty of group activities, games, and crafts, and will culminate in a free showcase for friends and family. Only 40 slots are available, and eight full ride scholarships can be applied for online.
Finally, one of Rise Up’s most highly anticipated events is the return of its musical theater program with The Lion King Experience. This camp will be accepting up to 60 students, ages 8 to 15, in its first completely free summer camp. A grant from the California Arts Council has allowed Rise Up to fund this unique opportunity in which students will work in tandem with creators and staff to design and produce various aspects of the show. In addition to working on their assigned role, students will also participate in constructing the set and making props. This two week intensive camp will end in a performance of “Lion King Jr.” at the Yuba College Theater on July 22 at 6 p.m. The show will be open to the public and ticket prices are still being determined.
The Lion King Experience will run Monday through Friday from July 11 to July 22 at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville. The final days of camp will be at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville, in preparation for the show. This is a full-day camp with a drop-off window between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and a pickup window from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Staff is asking that a recorded audition video be sent along with registration forms. All interested children will be accepted into the program while space is available. The video audition is only to help directors know where to place each child within the show. Instructions for this can be found on the Rise Up website under “programs.” Those who register for this free camp can also receive a 15 percent discount off registration for the Summer Arts Academy.
For Barkley-Brinson and his team, offering affordable child care and performing arts training to the community of Yuba and Sutter is the foundation of the company. The name Rise Up was inspired by a line from the show “Hamilton” in the song “My Shot.”
“It’s just the feeling of, at least for me, of rising up sometimes from that poverty and all those hardships,” Barkley-Brinson said thoughtfully. “For the students that can persevere and come out of that, I think we’re uplifting voices that need to be heard. And that’s what I’m passionate about, bringing those voices to light and giving those students the resources they deserve to grow and thrive.”
For more information on these summer camps, to register, or learn more about Rise Up and its programs, visit riseupys.org or email info@riseupys.org. For families with a 7 year old who is interested in one or more of Rise Up’s camps, Barkley-Brinson requests they email him personally at jbarkleybrinson@riseupys.org.