On Tuesday, Tahoe National Forest began selling a limited number of Christmas tree permits for those that want to find and cut down their own holiday centerpiece.
The permits, available through https://www.recreation.gov, are non-refundable and cost $10. According to a release from Tahoe National Forest, permit holders should be prepared to hike, ski or snowshoe to find their Christmas tree, and bring a tape measure, saw or ax, tarp and rope to cut and transport the tree.
Off-road travel will not be allowed and there are limitations on tree sizes and species that are available for cutting. Those with permits should review both requirements and maps to ensure their selected tree meets permit guidelines and is located within forest boundaries, the release said.
Tree cutting will be permitted through the end of December, but officials recommend cutting a tree early in the season before higher elevations become inaccessible due to snow and ice, the release said.