Starting May 1, Yuba County residents are required to have a permit for residential-area and can only have burns on designated days.
The restrictions on when it’s safe to burn work to decrease the chance of starting a wildfire during the dry season.
Yuba County residents are encouraged to apply for a burn permit online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ and then print the completed dooryard burn permit. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be renewed annually or after each January 1.
According to a press release from the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, only natural materials like tree trimmings, leaves and pine needles can be burned; household garbage is not allowed.
Cal Fire advises practicing common sense when conducting a residential burn: Don’t burn on a windy day, and call 911 if a fire escapes out of control as wildfires can spread quickly.
Other safety tips are to keep the burn pile contained to four-feet-wide by four-feet-tall, burn near a water supply such as a hose or water tank, keep a shovel handy and build a ring of soil around the burn pile.
“Soil is a good thing to smother fire with, so you just watch it and if there’s something that gets close to the edge you can use a shovel to keep it contained,” said Mary Eldridge, information officer for the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.
Once the pile of natural materials has burned through, Eldridge said it’s very important to completely extinguish the fire, churning it with water and soil, and then check back for several days to ensure there aren’t any stray hot embers which could reignite.
Since burning can only be done on certain days, Yuba County residents should check the status by calling the Feather River Air Quality Management District at (530) 741-6299. Eldridge said it’s important to call right before doing a controlled burn because conditions can change hourly with wind and pressure systems.
“Just because you call early in the morning doesn’t mean it will be a burn day in early afternoon,” Eldridge said.“The topography makes a difference in Yuba County, conditions in the valley floor are different than in foothills.”
Residents must have a signed permit in their possession while conducting a burn and are responsible for maintaining control of the burn. Possession of a permit doesn’t protect residents from liability if a fire escapes.
“Remember, you may be billed for suppression costs, so the sooner you seek help the better the outcome may be,” according to the press release.
While burning is one way to mitigate stray natural materials, Eldridge said other methods like mulching, wood chippers and taking greenwaste to the dump are other options. All of the methods work to eliminate stray dry vegetation from residential properties which improves its defensible space against potential wildfires.
“Burning isn’t the only way to get the job done,” Eldridge said. “But it’s important to get the job done and create that defensible space.”
For more information about preparing for wildfire season, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/.