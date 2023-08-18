Kristen Perry, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, announced her plans to resign from the position on Friday, citing her family’s plans to move out of state as her reason for leaving.
Perry took on the role of executive director in March after former Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders resigned to pursue a leadership position with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter. Perry started her career with nonprofit organizations in 2008 and has primarily focused on advertisement and business development, the Appeal previously reported.
“This opportunity to serve as Executive Director of this incredible community has been an absolute privilege and I am grateful for my time working with and for each and every one of you,” Perry said in a social media post. “Your support, guidance and understanding during this journey is the driving force behind so many accomplishments. This community, our businesses, our members, is what makes the Chamber. You are the heart of Yuba-Sutter.”
As Perry steps away from her position, she looks forward to seeing the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce continue the momentum of building businesses, relationships and community with Yuba-Sutter residents.
“I cannot thank this community enough for the support and friendships made during my time with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “Yuba-Sutter will always have a place in my heart and be one of my favorite chapters in my story.”
Perry’s last day with the Chamber of Commerce will be Sept. 1.
The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce posted an opening for its executive director position to social media on Friday. Interested applicants can submit resumes via email to kearby12@gmail.com. A complete job description is listed on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.yubasutterchamber.com.