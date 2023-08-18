Kristen Perry, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, announced her plans to resign from the position on Friday, citing her family’s plans to move out of state as her reason for leaving.

Perry took on the role of executive director in March after former Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders resigned to pursue a leadership position with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter. Perry started her career with nonprofit organizations in 2008 and has primarily focused on advertisement and business development, the Appeal previously reported.

