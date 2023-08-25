Traffic was stalled along 10th Street in Marysville around noon on Friday after a possible fatality involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
According to unconfirmed reports, a person was on the ground in the area of 10th Street and G Street. Initial eyewitness accounts stated the person may have been on a bicycle that appeared to be bent after being hit by a vehicle. Other people who reportedly saw the scene of the possible incident said a white sheet was placed over the person involved, suggesting that someone had indeed died.