Person rescued after ‘aggressive fire attack’ of Yuba City home

A trapped resident was rescued by Yuba City Fire Department personnel during a structure fire on Friday at a home in the 2800 block of Monroe Road in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Yuba City Fire Department

A person trapped in their home Friday was rescued by Yuba City Fire Department (YCFD) personnel after what was described as an “aggressive fire attack” on the burning structure, officials with the department said over the weekend.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Friday, YCFD responded to “heavy fire” coming from a single-story, single-family home in the 2800 block of Monroe Road in Yuba City that also involved “victims trapped” inside, the department said.

