Person rescued after ‘aggressive fire attack’ of Yuba City home

A person trapped in their home Friday was rescued by Yuba City Fire Department (YCFD) personnel after what was described as an “aggressive fire attack” on the burning structure, officials with the department said over the weekend.
At about 12:50 p.m. on Friday, YCFD responded to “heavy fire” coming from a single-story, single-family home in the 2800 block of Monroe Road in Yuba City that also involved “victims trapped” inside, the department said.
“Fire units were greeted by a reporting party who advised that a resident was trapped and screaming for help,” YCFD officials said. “Yuba City Fire personnel immediately engaged in an aggressive fire attack with coordinated rescue efforts to locate and remove the trapped resident. In the performance of these duties, YCFD crews encountered difficult conditions with heavy fire and zero visibility.”
The department said a resident was found inside and unconscious with “moderate to major burn injuries.” That resident was removed from the fire-ravaged home by YCFD personnel. Officials said “immediate life-saving care was rendered on scene by fire crews and ambulance personnel” and the individual was ultimately transported to the UC Davis Burn Center by an Advanced Life Support unit from Bi-County Ambulance. The patient was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital.
A second trapped resident was able to exit the burning home on their own and was “seeking refuge in the backyard,” officials said. That resident was treated and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for a “precautionary evaluation.”
YCFD said no firefighters were hurt in the incident.
“During the rescue operation, a continuation of search and active fire attack was occuring as well as a coordinated vertical ventilation process from the roof,” officials said. “A partial collapse of the western section of the residence occurred as crews completed the vertical ventilation process and exited the roof. The fire was controlled with minimal damage to exposures and no injuries to fire personnel.”
YCFD said representatives of the Trauma Intervention Program and Red Cross arrived at the scene and assisted with providing services to family members of the residents.
“Significant fire damage occurred to the residence and the fire is currently under investigation by the Yuba City Fire Department for origin and cause,” officials said.