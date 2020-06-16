While the pandemic led to temporary shortages in high-demand items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, there was another shortage: animals for adoption.
Locally, pet adoption shelters said the demand for adoptions increased, while the supply dropped.
Megan Anderson, animal services director for the Sutter County Animal Shelter, said the facility has remained operational but just recently reopened to the public. Anderson estimates the reduction in animals for adoption is because people have more time to spend with their pets.
“People have been honestly just more responsible with their pets during the pandemic, it’s quite strange,” Anderson said. “There’s definitely been a reduction of animals coming into the shelter during the closure, and there’s a large amount of people interested and the animals aren’t there to be adopted.”
Anderson said the shelter typically receives animals who have been reported as strays in the community. The animals are usually held for about seven days before being put up for adoption.
Currently, the shelter has seven cats and one dog up for adoption. Anderson said there are litters of kittens and puppies that will be eligible for adoption once they are of age.
ResQpaws, a nonprofit animal rescue that partners with Sutter County Animal Shelter to foster dogs and cats, has seen an estimated 50 percent increase in adoptions since the pandemic.
“We have seen a big uptick in adoptions since the pandemic due to more people being home and able to spend time with a new pet,” ResQpaws Director Angela Christensen said in an email. “There is a period of adjustment when you get a new pet and this was the perfect time for some families to adopt.”
Christensen said it’s important to give a new pet time to adjust to their new environment and family, emphasizing that pets need consistency with their routine while assimilating.
“Make sure your pet is in a safe place if you have to leave the home such as a kennel, crate or gated-off area,” Christensen said. “Pets thrive on routines, consistency and reassurance.”
Christensen said part of adopting a pet is taking on their background, which could be unknown. She advised adoptive families to exercise patience with their new pet.
“A lot of times we don’t know the pet’s history and usually time, patience and love is all they need,” Christensen said. “The biggest benefit of adoption is you’ll change a homeless pet’s whole world and you’ll gain a loving, loyal friend.”