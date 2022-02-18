The Hathaway Resource Center at 630 B St. in Marysville will host a vaccine and microchip clinic Sunday from 9-11 a.m.
Marysville residents will be able to get some services at a reduced cost thanks to Marysville Animal Care Services. In order to receive the discount, a person must reside within the city limits of Marysville.
Masks will be required for those that attend and all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.
Marysville resident pricing for services includes:
– $5 for canine rabies
– $15 for feline rabies
– Free canine distemper
– Free feline distemper
– $5 microchipping
For non-residents, the pricing includes:
– $10 for canine rabies
– $15 for feline rabies
– Free canine distemper
– Free feline distemper
– $10 microchipping
FieldHaven, in partnership with Petco Love Campaign, is providing the free distemper vaccines and the low cost for microchipping. Staffing for the event is provided courtesy of the Yuba College Veterinary Technology Program.
For more information, visit www.fieldhaven.com or email clinic@fieldhaven.com or call 916-434-6022.