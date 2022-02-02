Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said this week that it paid more than $310 million in property taxes to 50 counties for the second half of 2021, including Yuba and Sutter counties.
According to PG&E, Sutter County received $1,673,284 and Yuba County got $1,805,813 for properties the utility company owns that support gas and electric service.
“Property tax payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety,” said Chris Foster, executive vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E, in a statement. “These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk.”
PG&E said these payments cover the period from July 1, 2021, to Dec. 21, 2021. It said total payments from July 1, 2021, to June 30 are expected to be more than $621 million – an increase of more than $42 million or 15.7 percent, compared with the prior tax year.
Other regional counties also received payments that were paid on Dec. 10, 2021. They include:
– Colusa: $4,471,246
– Glenn: $1,131,060
– Tehama: $1,831,363
– Butte: $6,415,167
– Nevada: $1,722,089