Pacific Gas and Electric Company inspected power lines Wednesday afternoon and began restoring power to some of the approximately 48,200 customers affected by the latest power shutoff that took place early in the morning Wednesday.
PG&E Spokesperson Paul Moreno said as of 6:45 p.m. last night, all but 536 customers in Oregon House and Browns Valley had their power restored. Moreno expected the foothills to be fully powered back up today.
Crews started conducting safety inspections of power lines yesterday at around 2 p.m. and worked till the evening to restore power to as many customers in the Yuba County and foothills area as they could, said PG&E representative Denny Boyles.
Yesterday’s shutoff was done preemptively in anticipation of a high wind event that was expected to end at noon.
“We don’t make these decisions lightly,” said PG&E representative Paul Moreno.
According to Moreno, shutoffs for Yuba County and foothills customers began around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
“We’re still being told this is the new normal,” said Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown about the shutoffs.
Moreno said those affected were notified on Tuesday about the planned shutoff but were not notified early in the morning as the shutoff was happening.
Moreno did not know how many customers’ power would be restored on Wednesday as that depended on how much repair needed to be done. In addition, repair crews can only work during daylight hours. PG&E aims to get power back on for all customers affected within 24-48 hours of the end of a wind event, Moreno said.
“Right now we are just encouraging people to, every time they have an opportunity, charge their devices,” Brown said.
Chris Cross is a resident of Dobbins who works for Foothill Hardware located on Willow Glen Road in Oregon House. The store uses a generator that was installed by owner Mike Managini that is designed to kick in when the power goes out.
The store has been supplying people affected by the shutoffs with generators and supplies to run their generators. Cross said demand has been high in recent days and that the store sold its last two generators Wednesday morning.
Cross’s house was still without power as of Wednesday afternoon but she has been using a generator to keep the power on when she is not at home for her husband, who is disabled. Cross described a “light wind” in Oregon House on Wednesday afternoon but said winds were stronger at her Dobbins home which is located at a higher elevation.
Cross heard customers voicing frustrations over the shutoffs, given the lack of extreme weather conditions where they live. She, however, is content with PG&E’s safety-first approach.
“It’s an inconvenience but I’d rather not have a fire start than have power,” Cross said.
Linda Fire Department Chief Richard Webb said he’s still “formulating an opinion” on whether PG&E’s approach to preventing wildfires by using shutoffs is the right strategy given the weather conditions.
“That’s a tough one to answer,” Webb said.
Webb voiced concern about the “unintended consequences” that could result from the shutoffs. He mentioned more people using generators and cooking outside as increasing the risk of fires starting.
“I could envision those types of things happening,” Webb said.
Webb cautioned people to be extra careful and keep plenty of distance from dry vegetation when using anything that could cause an ignition.
Brendon Rubin-Oster from the National Weather Service said wind gusts would subside and humidity would increase “gradually” across the Yuba and Sutter counties, with the red flag warning ending yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
Temperatures in the valley will drop 20 degrees starting Friday and the whole Yuba-Sutter area will be cooler this weekend thanks to a shift in the pattern, Rubin-Oster said.
Residents can expect temperatures over the weekend to be in the 70s in the valley and the 60s in the mountains according to Rubin-Oster.
Higher winds and low humidity are in the current forecast for next weekend, but Rubin-Oster said forecasts fluctuate and could change as the week progresses.
In addition to shutoffs, PG&E is looking to harden power grids in high risk areas, install more weather monitoring stations and increase the number of switches in order to “reduce the footprint of a power shutoff so fewer customers are affected,” Moreno said.
Moreno said that people not experiencing the weather conditions that lead to a shutoff can still have their power turned off because the transmission lines responsible for power for their homes are in high-risk areas.