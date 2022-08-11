Local food banks received $750,000 from the PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), a nonprofit organization that is separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.
The Foundation's donation was made in an effort to help battle food insecurity among individuals and families. The contribution equates to approximately 4.5 million pounds of food, or 3.75 million meals, to those in need.
Grants totaling $106,425 will go toward six local food banks that serve Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Plumas, Trinity, Siskiyou and Shasta counties. These include North State Food Bank in Oroville, Yuba-Sutter Gleaners Food Bank Inc., Tehama County Gleaners, Trinity County Food Bank, Great Northern Services in Weed, and Dignity Health Connected Living/Mercy Foundation North in Redding.
About half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables are produced in California, yet, according to the California Association of Food Banks, an average of one in five residents, or eight million people, are unsure of where their next meal will come from. Minority communities face even greater levels of hunger.
“We’re grateful for local food banks for their ongoing work to fight hunger in our hometowns,” said Joe Wilson, PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra regional vice president. “Coming on the heels of the pandemic, inflation is making it even harder in some instances for families to make ends meet in California, which has one of the highest costs of living in the nation. Local food banks provide a necessary and critical safety net.”
To promote equity among counties with higher need, grant amounts consider county poverty and unemployment levels by utilizing the California Department of Social Services’ formula.
This year, The Foundation will also be supporting the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) annual conference “Food ACCESS,” in addition to its grants to local food banks. According to PG&E, this event brings together stakeholders in food and health-hunger relief services focused on an equitable statewide safety net, and ending hunger in California.
The Foundation and PG&E said that they have been long-time supporters of CAFB and county food banks, together contributing $3.25 million over the past four years.
“For more than two years, food banks have been on the frontlines responding to the ongoing hunger crisis, and now families' and food banks' budgets are stretched even thinner by the high prices of food and fuel," said Stacia Levenfeld, CEO of the California Association of Food Banks. "We are grateful to PG&E for their continued partnership with us and our member food banks when it's needed most. We believe that access to food is a basic human right, and this October we'll be exploring ways to make that right a reality for all Californians at our 2022 Food ACCESS conference, thanks to the support of PG&E.”
PG&E has additional agreements with 23 local food banks in high fire-risk areas. These agreements provide food replacement during and after a Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shut offs are used during wind-driven extreme weather as a last resort tool to reduce the risk of wildfires.
PG&E stated that it understands food loss is challenging for customers, and through these agreements, PG&E provides reimbursement for food banks that provide food replacement to residents.
To find a local food bank partnering with PG&E, visit PGE.com/PSPSresources.