Officials with the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. Fire Victim Trust announced on Tuesday that payments given out by the Trust to wildfire victims will increase.
John K. Trotter, trustee of the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, said the Trust will increase the “distribution payout to all of the Trust’s PG&E fire victims whose claims have been submitted and approved” as of Feb. 15.
With the increase, wildfire victims will now receive 45 percent of the value of their approved claims. Previously, they were set to receive 30 percent.
“The ability to make this increase is due to several recent developments,” said Trotter in a statement. “These include the more comprehensive data now available to the Trust as more and more fire victims’ claims are filed and analyzed.”
According to the Fire Victim Trust website, the Trust will “evaluate, administer, process and resolve eligible claims arising” from the Butte fire in 2015, the North Bay fires of 2017, and the 2018 Camp fire.
Legislation meant to bring tax relief to wildfire victims and settlement payments from the Trust passed the state Assembly on Monday.
The bill, AB 1249, was introduced by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City. In the legislation, Gallagher and others associated with it are looking to allow wildfire victims to be exempt from paying state taxes based on settlement payments made out of the Fire Victim Trust.
“Cash on hand to the PG&E Fire Victim Trust has improved by two recent developments,” said Trotter. “First, in January, PG&E paid the final installment on a deferred payment agreement which resulted in the Trust receiving approximately $592 million in additional funding. Second, the Fire Victim Trust recently closed on an initial round of monetization of the PG&E Stock that was issued to the Trust in July 2020. Working with its financial advisors, the Fire Victim Trust successfully closed on a sale of 40 million shares of PG&E Stock, representing an increase to the Trust’s cash position of approximately $480 million. As a result of prudent tax structuring, the Trust will not incur any tax burden as a result of selling stock at a price higher than its share value when received by the Trust, enabling the entire net proceeds to be devoted directly to victim claim payments.”
In his statement, Trotter said the Trust is focused on getting payments distributed “as quickly as possible.”
To date, the Fire Victim Trust said it has received more than 37,000 claims submissions representing more than 68,000 claimants and approximately 238,000 individual claims, supported by roughly 27 million pages of materials. To date, the Trust said it has distributed more than $1.88 billion to more than 35,000 victims. Total disbursement will rise to approximately $2.5 billion as a result of the 45 percent bump.
“We recognize that because of PG&E’s bankruptcy, the fire victims have been waiting a long time for compensation,” said Trotter. “We will continue to move diligently on behalf of the fire victims to attain the highest level of compensation permitted under the Bankruptcy Court orders and the governing Trust documents.”
For more information, visit www.FireVictimTrust.com.