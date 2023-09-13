The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation) recently announced that it will be providing $775,000 to local food banks, Meals on Wheels programs, and tribal organizations to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. 

The foundation, which is an independent nonprofit organization separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation, stated that its total contribution is equivalent to approximately 3.87 million meals and that its funding will support 13 food banks serving 16 counties in PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region. Among those receiving funds are three agencies serving the Yuba-Sutter region and Colusa County.

