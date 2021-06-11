The Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced there are programs available to assist customers impacted by power shutoff events that are initiated during severe weather in an effort to prevent wildfires.
The utility company has programs that allow customers to obtain discounted or free backup batteries.
“Providing help to customers investing in backup power and/or battery storage is one way we can help. We continue to update our programs and support to enhance access to backup power for customers to keep essential devices such as medical equipment and electric well pumps powered during PSPS events,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E’s chief customer officer, in a press release.
The following are programs available for customers through PG&E:
—The Generator Rebate Program was launched last year for well pump customers and is now being expanded to cover rebates for qualified portable batteries to support Medical Baseline customers in high-fire threat areas.
—The Portable Battery Program provides no-cost portable batteries to low-income customers who rely on medical devices to sustain life, live in high fire-threat districts and are enrolled in the Medical Baseline and CARE programs.
—The Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program supports people with disabilities and older adults before, during and after power shutoff events by enabling qualified customers who use electrical medical devices to access backup portable batteries through a grant, lease-to-own or the FreedomTech low-interest financial loan program.
—The Self-Generation Incentive Program provides incentives for eligible residential and non-residential customers to install permanent home battery storage systems that can be paired with solar to provide support throughout power shutoff events.
For more information about available programs, visit pge.com/psps and pge.com/homebattery.