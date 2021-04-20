The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is organizing two free 811 safe digging webinars for homeowners and contractors this week.
The webinars will provide an overview of the 811 process and guidance for digging safely.
The utility company encourages homeowners planning projects around the home that require digging to first call 811 to learn the approximate location of underground utilities. Customers should call 811 three days before starting a digging project to have the location of lines marked. The free service is meant to keep customers, their families and their neighbors safe and connected to utility services while also avoiding potentially costly repairs.
The first 811 Safe Digging Public Webinar is planned for today (Wednesday) between 2:30-3 p.m. Another webinar will be held on Saturday between 10:30-11 a.m.
To participate in the webinars, go to PGE.com/811.