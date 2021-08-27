In order to better prepare for severe weather events, Pacific Gas and Electric Company has installed 33 new weather stations in the North Valley this year.
Among them are three new stations in Yuba County and one new station in Colusa County.
In total, there are at least 256 weather stations in North Valley counties that currently collect data, according to a news release from the company.
The company said it plans to have about 1,300 stations by the end of 2021. This will allow PG&E to have one weather station for every 20-line miles of electric distribution circuits within Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Fire-Threat Districts, as designated by the California Public Utilities Commission, the release said.
The data captured by these weather stations allow meteorologists at PG&E to evaluate where severe weather may be headed. This provides for a more refined assessment of when to do emergency power shutoffs.
“We know that losing power disrupts lives, especially for our customers with medical needs. That is why we are finding ways to reduce the impact of PSPS events without compromising safety. The sole focus of a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) is to keep our customers safe,” said Mark Quinlan, vice president of PSPS Operations and Execution, in the release.
Here is a look at some of the stations installed in area counties:
– Butte: 6 New, 51 total
– Colusa: 1 new, 12 total
– Glenn: 5 new, 11 total
– Lassen, 8 total
– Plumas, 9 total
– Shasta: 7 new, 69 total
– Tehama: 8 new, 73 total
– Trinity: 3 new, 7 total
– Yuba: 3 new, 16 total
“Observations from the weather stations contribute to the improvement of our predictive capabilities for PSPS events. We now have a historical database of these observations, many in remote areas where we have never had this level of detailed data before, and it is now used to help fine-tune our models to better predict when critical fire weather conditions may occur,” said Ashley Helmetag, senior PG&E meteorologist, in the release. “As the model is improved, the forecast becomes more accurate, allowing meteorologists to limit the scope of PSPS events to the areas where the riskiest fire weather conditions are expected, and to do so with higher confidence.”
The information from these stations can be found at pge.com/weather and is combined with other weather station information and shared with partners through MesoWest.
For more information, visit pge.com or pge.com/news.