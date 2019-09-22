Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that it may conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff in areas of several counties – including Yuba and Sutter counties – in an effort to help reduce the risk of wildfires, according to a notice from PG&E on Sunday.
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said the power could be shut off this evening (Monday) and/or Tuesday evening.
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said it looks like the county could be impacted this evening and, if the shutoff were to happen, about 225 customers in the East Nicolaus area could be impacted.
Brown said the communities in Yuba County that could be affected include Browns Valley, Brownsville, Oregon House, Loma Rica, Dobbins, Smartsville, Wheatland, Rackerby, Bangor, Sheridan and Marysville – in the Hammonton-Smartsville area.
He said they estimate that about 5,235 residents in Yuba County could be impacted if the power is shut off.
Other counties that could be impacted include Butte, El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties.
Smith said people should be prepared to be without power for a couple of days if the power is shut off because how long the power is out can depend on weather conditions. PG&E crews also have to inspect the power lines to make sure none are down and that can take some time.
To be prepared, Brown said they recommend that people keep extra ice to avoid food spoilage, keep cell phones charged and have a backup battery if possible.
Smith said people should also make sure they have water and a support system and check on one’s neighbors.
Brown said the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services plans to work to set up a center for people who may need electricity for medical equipment, however, as of Sunday evening, he said a site had not been selected. He recommends people visit www.bepreparedyuba.org for up to date information.
Smith said there were no plans for a Community Resource Center in Sutter County as of Sunday evening – centers are created by PG&E.
PG&E said the intention is to use the Public Safety Power Shutoff program during extreme weather events – which can include high winds, hot temperatures or low humidity – to help reduce the risk of wildfires.
According to PG&E, they will attempt to contact customers in impacted areas.
For more information about Public Safety Power Shutoffs, visit https://bit.ly/2M6qfGs.