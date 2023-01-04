After a harsh storm on New Year’s weekend, more severe weather is forecast through Northern and Central California this week.
In response, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is mobilizing its personnel in response to the effects of harsh weather on local power.
Officials said that this effort is also in response to the restoration of nearly 500,000 customers who lost power during the strong New Year’s Eve storm last Saturday.
Approximately 360 four-person electric crews, 397 troublemen, distribution line technicians and system inspectors, and 800 other personnel are poised to respond to outages and monitor electric incidents for public safety.
PG&E is using its storm outage prediction models to better determine the timing, location and number of power outages in a given area. With this information, the company will be able to place extra crew on standby and address areas hit hardest by harsh weather. PG&E is also prestaging power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment in its service areas in order to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible, officials said.
The storm was forecast to move through the company’s service areas on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, moderate to heavy rain and chances of isolated thunderstorms, officials said.
The strongest winds were predicted for Wednesday with gusts of 35-45 mph at lower elevations and 50-60 mph across higher terrain in the company’s service area. Hazardous conditions from the storm such as flooding, mudslides and road closures may slow power restoration, officials said.
Incoming weather may also cause damage to power lines and other equipment through fallen trees, limbs or other debris.
“This weather system by itself would present widespread challenges, and we have to factor in that many parts of our service area remain saturated after last weekend’s storm. Our crews have been working tirelessly to ensure we minimize any impacts this storm may have on our customers and hometowns. We encourage customers to prepare for the storm now – have an emergency plan in case you lose power and update your contact information on PG&E’s website so we can provide you with real-time updates on outages in your neighborhood,” Vice President of PG&E Emergency Preparedness and Response Angie Gibson said in a statement.
In order to stay safe during persisting storms, officials are encouraging customers to take extra precautions when handling electrical equipment. Residents are urged to never touch downed wires and always assume they are live. During an outage, residents are encouraged to use generators safely and rely on battery operated flashlights rather than candles to mitigate fire risks.