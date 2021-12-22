Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) recently announced that it is now accepting scholarship applications for college-bound high school students as well as current college and continuing education students who reside in Northern and Central California.
Through its employee resource (ERG) and engineering network groups (ENG), PG&E plans to award more than 100 scholarships totaling nearly $200,000. These groups within PG&E are meant to support and advance diversity, equity and inclusion within PG&E and the places it serves, according to a news release from the company.
Once selected, ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.
“Our ERG and ENG scholarships will help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers,” said Julius Cox, PG&E executive vice president, people, shared services, supply chain and enterprise change. “Many of our recipients are the first in their families to attend college. These scholarships are especially valuable to some of our applicants who’ve experienced financial challenges due to COVID-19. These awards are one way we’re delivering for our hometowns,”
Since 1989, PG&E’s ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients, the company said.
“As a first-generation college student, I never thought college would be a possibility for me due to financial hardships,” said Rebecca Hernandez, a 2021 Latino ERG scholarship recipient, who’s majoring in ethnic studies at the University of California at Santa Barbara. “It’s through scholarships like the PG&E Latino ERG scholarship that I’ll be able to continue my journey to higher education and making my dream of attending college a reality,”
PG&E said its ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:
– Access Network (individuals with disabilities).
– Asian.
– Black.
– Latino.
– Legacy (tenured employees).
– MEENA (Middle East, Europe, and North Africa).
– National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career employees).
– NuEnergy (newer employees).
– PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ employees).
– Samahan (Filipino).
– Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career employees).
– Veterans.
– Women’s Network.
For information about the scholarships, including criteria and applications, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8x7xkk. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 25, 2022.