Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) announced it paid over $339 million in property taxes to over 50 counties where the company owns properties that support gas and electric service to California residents.
Out of the total payments, Yuba and Sutter counties each received over $1.9 million. This is in addition to the combined $3.4 million both counties received in February this year. Colusa County received over $4.6 million in payments from PG&E.
PG&E’s property tax payments are funneled back into essential programs for the communities the company serves such as education, public health and safety, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Foster said.
“These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system, and to better mitigate against wildfire risk,” Foster said in a statement.
The tax payments totaling $339 million cover the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Total payments for the fiscal property tax year of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, will be more than $678 million, officials said. This is an increase of over $57 million compared to payments made in the previous fiscal year.
Officials said that the increase in property tax payments reflects PG&E’s efforts to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability, and wildfire mitigation across its service areas.
PG&E supports its service areas through a variety of financial support programs. In 2022, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed $25 million to communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness, officials said.
This included over $1 million in relief to communities impacted by emergencies like severe winter storms and wildfires.
PG&E also provides volunteer services to its communities as well as economic development services for local businesses, officials said.
The following counties were paid property taxes by PG&E:
– Contra Costa: $26,080,535
– Sacramento: $10,130,645
– San Bernardino: $2,173,837
– San Francisco: $16,484,926
– San Joaquin: $17,252,886
– San Luis Obispo: $7,527,379
– Santa Barbara: $1,512,646
– Santa Clara: $43,674,171