Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) announced it paid over $339 million in property taxes to over 50 counties where the company owns properties that support gas and electric service to California residents.

Out of the total payments, Yuba and Sutter counties each received over $1.9 million. This is in addition to the combined $3.4 million both counties received in February this year. Colusa County received over $4.6 million in payments from PG&E.

