The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is paying more than $406 million in property taxes and franchise fees to cities and counties throughout the state in which it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.
Of the $268,640,748 million paid in property taxes earlier this month, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa counties received a total of $7,027,845, or about 3 percent of the total.
“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometowns and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk,” said Chris Foster, executive vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E, in a press release.
PG&E did not provide a detailed breakdown of franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. Franchise fee payments totaled more than $138 million — more than $42 million for natural gas and nearly $96 million for electric service.
In 2020, PG&E invested about $7 billion to enhance and upgrade its infrastructure in Northern and Central California, which the company attributed as a reason for the increase in property tax payments.
In terms of what local jurisdictions were paid in property taxes, Colusa County received $4,137,638, Yuba County received $1,474,638, and Sutter County received $1,415,569. The payments covered the period from Jan. 1 to June 30.