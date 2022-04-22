The Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) paid more than $28 million in property taxes for residents in 12 counties throughout Northern California, the company said.
Those affected include residents of Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa counties. For Sutter County, $1,673,284.03 or 18 percent of property taxes were paid, Yuba County received up to 22 percent or $1,805,812.58, and Colusa County was covered by $4,471,245.61 or 8 percent.
Others that received assistance include Butte, Glenn Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, and Trinity counties. Residents who benefited had their property taxes paid in full. But, on April 11, some had just their second installment of property taxes paid off by PG&E. For Sutter County, the second installment payments totalled $1,673,284, in Yuba county it was $1,805,813 and Colusa county received $4,471,246. The customers who received the payments will be better equipped to handle the state’s rising cost of gas and electricity, the company said.
In addition to these property taxes, PG&E paid franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. The energy company completed payments on April 15.
“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and support essential public services like education and public safety,” said Chris Foster, executive vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E. “These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk.”