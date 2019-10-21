Nearly 8,000 Yuba-Sutter residents are expected to be impacted by an upcoming power shutoff by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company due to critical fire weather conditions.
The company began notifying customers throughout the impacted areas on Monday afternoon that their power could potentially be shut off as early as Wednesday. Portions of both Yuba and Sutter counties were included.
“The current forecast indicates a potential for hot and windy weather for Wednesday and Thursday, which could prompt a public safety power shutoff in the Sierra foothills and north state,” said Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson for PG&E. “The power shutoff may affect up to 209,000 customers throughout 15 counties.”
Some of the criteria the company looks at when determining a power shutoff event includes red flag warnings declared by the National Weather Service; humidity levels at 20 percent or less; forecasts of sustained winds generally above 25 miles per hour, along with wind gusts that exceed 45 mph; site specific conditions, such a temperature, terrain and local climate; the condition of dry fuel on the ground; as well as real-time observations from crews on the ground.
If any number of those factors persist, the company will consider cutting power to certain areas to mitigate the chance of a wildfire from occurring.
The National Weather Service said there were critical fire weather concerns in both the valley and foothills on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the weather conditions expected include low humidity with periods of enhanced dry and breezy conditions. Daytime temperatures will be 7-15 degrees above normal through Friday. North winds are expected to pick up during the day on Wednesday before decreasing slightly throughout the day on Thursday.
Yuba County officials were notified Monday afternoon that about 7,500 customers in the foothills and Wheatland were at risk of losing power later this week. Scott Bryan, emergency manager for Yuba County, said PG&E stated they planned to start de-energizing power lines around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and expected to be fully de-energized by 5 p.m.
Bryan said the company anticipated being able to begin the restoration process by noon on Thursday. PG&E advises customers that it could take anywhere from two days to five days to fully restore power.
“As always, be prepared. Be ready for the power to be off for an extended period of time, and try to stay with family or friends if you can, especially if you don’t have a generator backup. If you are in need of a medical device and need power, don’t hesitate to make arrangements beforehand. The Alcouffe Center (9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House) will also be open during the shutoff and run by PG&E,” Bryan said. “…We’ve gone through several of these at this point, so we think we are getting them dialed in pretty good now. We’ll make sure our communication lines stay open for the community so that we can assist residents throughout.”
About 230 customers in Sutter County could also be impacted by the PG&E power shutoff. Sutter County Emergency Operations Manager Zachary Hamill said those at risk of losing their power are customers that live between Rio Oso and Wheatland in the south-eastern tip of the county.
“Go to the (PG&E) website to see if you’ll be impacted. Also, I’d advise residents to follow Sutter County’s Office of Emergency Management on Facebook, where we will be post status updates every day,” Hamill said. “If you need gas and other supplies and live in the impacted areas, get it now. If you are dependent on power, reach out to your support network and make arrangements early.”
Sutter County residents can stay up-to-date on power shutoff updates by visiting Facebook.com/SutterCountyOEM or by visiting www.bepreparedsutter.org.
Yuba County residents can stay updated by visiting Facebook.com/YubaCountyOES or by visiting www.bepreparedyuba.org.
Lessons learned
Earlier this month, PG&E cut power to nearly 800,000 customers across 34 counties as part of the company’s biggest power safety shutoff to date.
Aside from the understandable frustrations from those customers impacted, Tostado said PG&E learned a few lessons from the event that they will look to remedy in future shutoff situations.
One issue the company experienced involved its website going down during the height of the shutoff due to the significant increase in traffic to the webpage. She said PG&E has since reinforced its website to prevent a similar incident from occurring. They will also augment staffing at their call centers to better handle the higher volume of calls during power shutoff events.
“For this event, we are asking customers to visit a temporary website where critical information such as community resource centers and other Public Safety Power Shutoff information can be found, which users will be redirected to when they visit our webpage,” Tostado said.
PG&E is also working to acquire more spaces that can be used by customers during a power shutoff to accommodate their functional needs, and they plan to staff those facilities from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during shutoff events.
In addition, PG&E is working to strengthen its coordination with jurisdictions across the state by establishing a single point of contact for each to help keep communication lines open during shutoff events.
For more information, go to www.pge.com.