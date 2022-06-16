In order to alleviate economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Corporation Foundation will provide $3,000 grants to 144 restaurants across the state.
Porky’s To Go in Yuba City is among the eight North State restaurants to receive a grant from the Restaurant Care Resilience Fund.
CRF received a $500,000 donation from PG&E in order to invest in the recovery of California’s restaurant community, PG&E Director of Communications Lindsay Paulo said in a previous statement. The donation will expand upon CRF’s existing Resilience Fund and offer more aid to small businesses.
This year, CRF established grant funds with kitchens and crews in mind. Restaurants across California have experienced losses and debts by deferring maintenance and operating with insufficient staff. These grants will allow restaurants to pay for new equipment and alleviate staffing shortages.
PG&E has offered the grants to locally-owned, non-chain restaurants in order to keep small businesses alive. Restaurants with less than three locations and fewer than $3 million in total revenue qualify for the Resilience Fund. Women and minority owned businesses were prioritized when selecting grant recipients.
“Independent and locally-owned restaurants add vibrancy and uniqueness to every city, which is why the Resilience Fund is so important,” Executive Director of CRF Alycia Harshfield said in a statement.
Applications for the Resilience Grant were made available from April 11-18. Restaurant applicants had to show proof of a 20% loss in revenue between 2019 and 2022 in order to qualify.
Over the past two years, 674 independent restaurants have received grants from the Resilience Fund. The combined aid from CRF and PG&E was able to support 319 California restaurants in 2021.
“Our hometown restaurants are the heartbeat of many local communities. They’re where we mark milestones, celebrate events big and small, and reconnect with family, friends and coworkers,” Joe Wilson, vice president of PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra Region, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the California Restaurant Foundation’s leadership in helping this important industry rebound and recover so we can all keep making memories together.”
Among the other North State grant recipients were The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi in Chico,
The Union Patio Bar & Grill in Oroville, The Coffee Station in Chester, Fresh Fire Grill in Palo Cedro, Players Pizza in Anderson, Shorty’s Eatery in Old Shasta and The Post Office Saloon and Grill in Redding.