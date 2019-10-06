Pacific Gas and Electric Company restored power on Sunday to customers that were affected by the public safety power shutoff that began Saturday night.
The shutoff impacted people in Yuba, Butte and Plumas counties.
According to a press release, the shutoff was initiated on Saturday based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather – including potential fire risks.
On Sunday morning, PG&E said weather conditions improved so crews began conducting safety inspections of 954 miles of transmission lines and distribution lines to ensure they were free of damage and safe to energize.
The original number of Yuba County customers expected to be impacted was 898 in Brownsville but was revised to 89.