The Pacific Gas and Electric Company agreed in principle with entities representing approximately 85 percent of insurance subrogation claims to an $11 billion settlement to resolve claims from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire.
Subrogation claims are payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.
“Today’s settlement is another step in doing what’s right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&E Corporation, in a press release.
Friday’s announcement was PG&E’s second major settlement of wildfire claims. In June, PG&E and 18 local public entities – including Yuba County for both the 2017 Cascade Fire and 2018 Camp Fire – reached agreements to settle their claims totaling $1 billion.
The most recent settlement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and is part of the company’s plans for reorganization.
Proceedings regarding the third and final major group of wildfire claims are currently pending in both federal district court and state court, according to a press release.