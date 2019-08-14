The Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be conducting drills in parts of the Yuba County foothills today (Thursday) to practice its responses during Public Safety Power Shutoff events, though power will not be interrupted to customers during the drill.
The drill will include helicopters patrolling and inspecting power lines to improve the time it takes to turn the power back on safely. Today’s drill will focus on the vicinity of Browns Valley and surrounding areas. Residents in those areas may see additional PG&E and contractor trucks during the drill as well.
PG&E announced it is expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risk and keep customers safe following two years of significant wildfires throughout the state. That includes expanding its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to include all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission lines.
As part of that program, PG&E may de-energize the lines, shutting off power to customers. During a power safety power shutoff, PG&E crews will inspect every part of the de-energized lines from the sky and from the ground to identify and repair damage before restoring power.