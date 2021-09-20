As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s ongoing response to drought conditions across the state and to identify trees that could cause a wildfire or power outage, the utility will conduct aerial and foot patrols in the foothills of Yuba County today.
According to a release issued by the utility company, the helicopter patrol will cover portions of Yuba County today as part of the company’s vegetation management program, as well as the areas of Bangor – including portions of Oro Banger Highway, Los Verjeles Road and La Porte Road west of the intersection with Oro Bangor Highway.
“We are patrolling, by foot and by helicopter, along power lines in high fire-threat areas to identify trees that are dead or have become structurally compromised,” said Adam Bakker, senior manager of PG&E’s vegetation management program for PG&E’s North Valley Division. “Whether it is due to years of drought, current dry conditions or increased wildfire risk, or bark beetle infestation, we are seeing more dead, diseased, dying or defective trees during these patrols. These patrols are in addition to the tree inspections we conduct on foot in high fire-threat areas and provide a second set of eyes for trees that could grow to within 4 feet of the lines or have the potential to fail and strike the power lines.”
According to the release, residents are advised that the helicopter will fly low – about 200 to 300 feet – along distribution power lines, and higher in areas where livestock are present. If needed, the spotter in the helicopter will also send ground crews to conduct further inspections.
“Aerial patrols are one of the many ways PG&E is working to manage trees and other vegetation located near power lines that could create a safety risk,” a news release said. “To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk, PG&E inspects approximately 100,000 miles of overhead power lines every year, with some locations patrolled multiple times a year. Every year, the company prunes or cuts down more than 1 million trees that may pose a potential risk to electric equipment.”
Depending on weather conditions, foresters will fly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Flights will occur in elevated (Tier 2) and extreme (Tier 3) High Fire-Threat Districts (HFTD’s), as identified by the California Public Utilities Commission, according to the release.