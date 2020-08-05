Pacific Gas & Electric announced in a Wednesday news release that helicopter patrols will occur in the Yuba County foothills Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
As part of a safety drill, PG&E will conduct helicopter patrols of power lines.
The aerial patrols are part of a company-wide public safety power shutoff preparedness exercise. No power shutoffs will occur during the exercise, but PG&E’s emergency response organization is conducting the readiness drill to be better prepared in case of an actual event.
As part of the exercise PG&E crews are patrolling circuits that could be affected if a shutoff becomes necessary. The patrols will be conducted by crews on the ground and by helicopters. Customers may notice increased activity that morning and early afternoon in Browns Valley and east of Marysville.