Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it will provide $1 million in charitable contributions for those affected by wildfires this year.
The company said in a news release that the focus of the money will go toward shelter and near-term resources, food security for vulnerable communities, and support for volunteer fire departments.
As part of the $1 million, PG&E also plans to give $80,000 specifically to support nonprofits and fire departments that serve residents impacted by the Dixie Fire.
“We are so thankful for the courageous firefighters working around the clock to contain the wildfires ravaging California communities. We all are blessed by the kindness of the many nonprofit organizations, volunteer fire departments, and community groups that are opening their hearts and rolling up their sleeves in service to those who have been displaced temporarily or permanently by these terrible fires. We humbly offer our support to them to help our communities through these difficult days,” said PG&E CEO Patti Poppe in the release.
About $50,000 will go toward the California Association of Food Banks’ Rapid Response Fund, which helps local food banks.
“Every day, food banks are on the frontlines responding to the increasing needs of hungry Californians,” said Stacia Levenfeld, CEO for the California Association of Food Banks, in the release. “The ongoing pandemic, coupled with wildfires devastating communities and forcing thousands of Californians to evacuate their homes for safety, are a one-two punch. It’s critical that we all stand together to support our food banks, and to nourish and uplift every member of our community. We are grateful to PG&E for supporting our food banks and in turn helping to combat record levels of food insecurity and hunger.”
The company said these charitable donations will come from PG&E shareholders and not customers, according to the release.